The makers of Annaatthe have released the third single from the film and you’d see Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh grooving together. “Marudhaani” is a visual and musical treat. It is a delight to watch Rajinikanth dancing with his yesteryear heroines, Meena and Khushbu. This vibrant and colourful song is crooned by Nakash Aziz, Anthony Daasan, Vandana Srinivasan and its music has been composed by D Imman.

Watch The Lyrical Video Of Marudhaani Below:

