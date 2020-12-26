On Christmas 2020, superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, the actor did not show any other symptoms. The actor was in the city to shoot for Annaatthe which was halted after one of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19. So, it was a cause of worry for fans of the actor as well. But a COVID-19 infection was ruled out early on, as Rajinikanth did not show any symptoms pertaining to the disease, as per reports. Rajinikanth Hospitalised in Hyderabad Over 'Severe Fluctuation' in Blood Pressure Levels.

Now, we have an update on the health of Rajinikanth from the hospital. Apollo has released a statement saying that the actor is progressing well and nothing alarming has come up in the tests. He is advised to complete bed rest and no visitors will be allowed. Rajinikanth's daughter was there at the hospital with him. Rajinikanth Health Update: 70-Year-Old Actor Being Monitored Closely at Hyderabad Hospital.

The full statement from the hospital read, "Mr Rajinikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday. His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening. His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him. Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge will be taken by the evening."

We wish for a speedy recovery of the actor. It is to mention that Rajinikanth is expected to launch a political party in January 2021. Actor-turned-politician’s political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

