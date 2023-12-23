Global star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana paid a visit at the office of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai. The couple, who were first spotted at the Mahalaxmi temple, celebrating their daughter Klin Kaara's 6th-month birthday, visited the Chief Minister's office as they continue their stay in Mumbai. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Actor Shares Pics On Insta!

The meeting was marked by sincere greetings and the exchange of thoughtful gifts. Shinde's son, Shrikant, was also present to welcome the guests. The highlight of the occasion was a traditional Tilak ceremony and a small Aarti performed by Vrushali, Shinde's daughter-in-law, in a gesture of traditional hospitality extended to the visiting family.

Tollywood Couple Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

For the occasion, Ram Charan dressed up in a stylish denim shirt and black trousers, and Upasana chose a graceful satin floral kurti. The visit showcased the couple's continued commitment to fostering positive connections and contributing to the welfare of the community.

