Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela visited the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. Social media is abuzz with cheerful pictures capturing their meeting and time spent at the CM's office. In one snapshot, Ram and Upasana are seen presenting flowers to the CM, while another depicts them engaged in a conversation with Eknath’s son, Shrikanth. Ram Charan and Upasana's Daughter Named Klin Kaara Konidela: Know The Meaning of Name Given to Chiranjeevi's Granddaughter!.

Ram Charan and His Wife Upasana At CM Eknath Shinde's Office:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)