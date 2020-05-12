Rana Daggubati To Marry Miheeka Bajaj: All You Need To Know About Baahubali Actor's Pretty Fiance Who is Also Close Friends With Sonam Kapoor

Actor Rana Daggubati took to social media to announce his engagement with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj on May 12. 2020. Rana announced to the world that he had popped the to Miheeka and she had said yes. And while the announcement comes as a surprise to many, what's equally surprising for many is that there isn't a lot of information about Miheeka. However, let us tell you that while Miheeka is not a direct part of the world of films like her fiance, a little poking around has revealed to us that she runs around in the same circles. It's OFFICIAL! Baahubali Actor Rana Daggubati Pops the Question to Girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj and She Says 'YES'.
Miheeka is an interior designer based in Mumbai, but she was born and brought up in Hyderabad. She is the owner of the Dew Drop Design Studio in Mumbai. 3 Yrs Of Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati Shares A BTS Still With Prabhas And We Just Love It
She has a diploma in interior designing from Mumbai and an MA from the Chelsea University of Art and Design, London.
Miheeka is close friends with Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.
In fact, she was also one of the invitees at the Sonam's wedding with Anand Ahuja.
Miheeka's mother is jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj, who owns the jewellery brand Krsala and resides in Hyderabad.
Miheeka's brother Samarth Bajaj, who heads his mother's jewellery line Krsala's management and production department, is married to designer Kunal Rawal's sister Sasha.
Various reports state that the Bajaj and Daggubati families are happy with the pair's engagements and the shaadi ke plans will be sorted out once the lockdown ends. Well, till then, happy engagement Rana and Miheeka!