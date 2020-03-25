RRR: The Motion Poster of JR NTR and Ram Charan's Next with SS Rajamouli Serves as the Perfect Ugadi Treat for all their Fans

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR Motion Poster out now (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The big day is here finally. After months of waiting, the makers of RRR have released the motion poster of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer and it is phenomenal as expected. SS Rajamouli is returning to direction after a gap of two years and the expectations for the same are already touching the sky. The period drama set during the British era will revolve around two freedom fighters of India who probably started the early revolution against the British regime. This Viral Pic of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem Is Proof Fans Are Eagerly Waiting to See the Actor’s Avatar in RRR.

RRR's motion poster released by Ajay Devgn speaks grandeur. It elaborates on the sincerity of the film's makers and how willing they are to present its best version to us. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are like fire and ice, beautiful when they collide. The motion poster traces the journey of two freedom fighters and how they eventually unite against a common enemy. The teaser finds no mention of any female lead and revolves strictly around the two actors. The project is said to be mounted on the budget of Rs 350 to 400 crores, making it one of the expensive films in the history of South cinema. RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's Next; Here's Everything You Need to Know About These Freedom Fighters.

Check Out the Motion Poster Here

RRR will also have Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt marking their regional debut. While the Highway actress is paired with Ram Charan, Irish actress Alison Doody has been chosen opposite JR NTR. Earlier British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones was supposed to star in this Rajamouli directorial but she decided to exit the project due to unavoidable circumstances. RRR was delayed by over a year. Its initial release date was announced as July 2020, however, it will now hit the screens on January 8, 2021.