Samantha Akkineni Celebrates 10 Million Instagram Followers Milestone by Donating to 10 NGOs

Southern star Samantha Akkineni has garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram, and to honour her new "big ten million family", she donated to 10 NGOs. Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared a still of herself from a movie. "Yayyyyyyyyyy 10 million... taking a cue from the gorgeous @natalieportman. I have donated to 10 amazing NGO's in honour of my big ten million family. I love you all #thebigten ... @ashakuteer," she captioned the image. Samantha Akkineni and Hubby Naga Chaitanya’s Errand-Run Day Out Picture Is Adorable.

Recently, Samantha shared a photograph of her "handsome" husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, to the world. She took to Instagram and she shared a smiling picture of Chaitanya, where he looks dapper in white chequered shirt and brown pants. Samantha Akkineni Shares A Pic On Insta From Rana Daggubati – Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka Ceremony And It Just Cannot Be Missed!

Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.