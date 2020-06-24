South actress Samantha Akkineni's model-turned-designer friend, Shilpa Reddy has been tested positive for coronavirus. The COVID-19 infected took to her Instagram and shared her experience about the same. In the video, Reddy revealed how a few weeks ago a family friend visited their abode and had left the house feeling not so very well. Later, after a few days, she learnt that a member of her friend's family has been tested positive, to which Shilpa's full family underwent the COVID-19 test. However, it was she and her husband who were tested positive but both of them did not show any symptoms. Samantha Akkineni and R Madhavan’s Pairing in This Commercial Will Make You Want Them Feature in a Film Soon (Watch Video).

In the same clip, she also said how both of them have eventually overcome the infection. The interesting part about the video is that she not only addressed her story but also listed down all the precautionary measures a coronavirus infected person should take wherein boosting immunity is the most important it seems. She captioned the post as, "COVID - INFO and PRECAUTIONS. Every day drill that we did to keep our bodies Prepared and enhance immunity (sic)." When Samantha Akkineni Aced High Fashion in a Chrome Orange Dress Worth Rs. 10,500!

Check Out The Video Below:

As soon as Reddy shared the video online, many of Samantha's fans expressed concern for the actress. As it was just a few days back when the South beauty's pal had shared a picture of her and Akkineni hugging each other and having a gala time together. Well, we hope that the actress is healthy and fine. Stay tuned!

