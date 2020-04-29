When Samantha Akkineni Aced High Fashion in a Chrome Orange Dress Worth Rs. 10,500!

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni is a certified style chameleon. Equally at ease in ethnic ensembles and classy western ones, it would be safe to say that the woman has mastered a rare knack to blend comfort with vogue. With her fashion stylist and designer Preetham Julkalker, the duo has a keen eye for detailing, snowballing their sensibilities into a fashion fiesta every time Samantha steps out. Samantha's rolling vibe of six yards is known and much-loved. But she indulges in non-fussy chic vibes too. A testimony to the same was when she had opted for a sleek chrome orange dress from the label, Notebook. This homegrown affordable label's clean cuts and classic tailored ensembles perfectly synced with Samantha's sharp sense of style.

Samantha's innately sartorial style game is accentuated by a beauty game featuring those delicate features, lustrous hair and flawless skin. Experimenting as the occasion demands, Samantha is counted amongst the best-dressed stunners of the South Indian film industry! Here's a closer look at her style.

Samantha Akkineni - Feminine Chic

It was a mid-length shirt dress from Notebook with a fit and flare silhouette combined with pleated sleeves and a premium metallic buckle detail. What we loved the most was the pop of silver metallic in her vibe with pumps. Sleek hair, subtle glam and delicate earrings completed her look.

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.