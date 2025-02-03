Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, one of the most talked-about couples in the industry, have captured hearts ever since they tied the knot in December 2024. The couple first met at a Mumbai event for the launch of Chaitanya’s OTT show and started dating shortly after. Their relationship blossomed over the next two years, culminating in an engagement ceremony in August 2024. The couple married in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. ‘I Fell in Love With a Vizag Ammayi’: Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Wife Sobhita Dhulipala at ‘Thandel’ Trailer Launch, Requests Fans To Make the Movie a Hit (Watch Video).

Ahead of the much-awaited release of the film Thandel on February 7, Naga Chaitanya made a personal revelation during the grand pre-release event. While discussing the film’s song “Bujji Thalli”, the actor shared a sweet and amusing moment from his personal life. When the event’s host the actor about who he calls by that name, to which he fondly responded, ‘My wife’. He went on to say that Sobhita was a little upset when the song was released. About it he shared, “Sobhita was a little upset when the “Bujji Thalli” song was released. She felt that “Bujji Thalli” was exclusively reserved for her. But, I had to use it in the film,” as reported by 123telugu.com. Did You Know Naga Chaitanya Wants Wife Sobhita Dhulipala To Speak With Him in Telugu? Know the Reason Behind It Here.

As Thandel is set to release, fans are excited to see Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi share the screen. The romantic thriller is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, and under the banner of Geetha Arts.

