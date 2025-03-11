Jofin T Chacko’s investigative drama Rekhachithram is the first major hit of Malayalam cinema in 2025 and has recently begun streaming on Sony LIV. The film stars Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, supported by Zarin Shihab, Siddique, Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, and Harisree Ashokan. A fascinating aspect of Rekhachithram is its exploration of alternative history, where one timeline is set against the backdrop of the shoot of a very real film - the 1985 Bharatan-directed Kathodu Kathoram, which starred Mammootty in the lead. Interestingly, Mammootty also appears in Rekhachithram! ‘Rekhachithram’ OTT Release Date: Here’s How To Watch Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan’s Malayalam Mystery Crime Thriller Online!

Of course, by now, you know it’s not exactly Mammootty but a younger version of the actor from his 1985 days, created using AI and a body double. This was a masterful and ethical use of AI to de-age a veteran actor, unlike Indian 2’s controversial recreation of late actors like Nedumudi Venu and Vivek, or The Greatest of All Time’s attempt to bring the late Vijaykanth back to the screen.

While Mammootty himself provided the voiceover, including for the final scene, director Jofin T Chacko recently revealed the identity of the actor’s body double in the film: artist Twinkle Surya. ‘Rekhachithram’ Ending Explained: Unravelling the Murder Mystery and Mammootty’s Impact in Asif Ali-Anaswara Rajan’s Investigative Thriller.

Jofin T Chacko's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jofin Tchacko (@jofin_t_chacko)

Twinkle Surya - Mammootty's Body Double in 'Rekhachithram'

A glance at Twinkle Surya’s Instagram profile shows that, with his moustache, he bears a striking resemblance to Mammootty from his younger days. However, for the ‘cameo’ shoot, Twinkle had to shave off his moustache, as seen in behind-the-scenes footage, to make it easier to digitally superimpose Mammootty’s face onto his. ‘Rekhachithram’ Movie Review: Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan Impress in This Creative Blend of Cinema Nostalgia and Absorbing Mystery.

Though Twinkle has been active in reels, Rekhachithram marked his debut in films. His resemblance to Mammootty is what landed him the opportunity. To match Mammootty’s physique from Kathodu Kathoram, Twinkle had to shed a few kilos and work with artist trainer Arun Sankaran Pavumba to master the superstar’s body language. According to the director’s Instagram post, Andrew Jacob Dcrus, Visual Effects Supervisor, and his team at Mindstein, executed the impressive AI de-ageing effects.

After Chacko shared the post on Instagram, Twinkle Surya also posted about his experience working on the film, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity. He wrote, “Rekhachithram... every person has a film they hold close to their heart, and for me, this is that film. It has turned my dreams into reality. Director Jofin T Chacko - no amount of gratitude will ever be enough for him. For transforming someone like me, who was nothing, into a cinematic presence. Arun Pavumba - more than just a friend, it was the training he provided me that made this role so beautiful, and that’s what made Mammootty’s character so captivating. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who worked behind the scenes on this film. I am incredibly happy to be part of Asif Ikka’s first superhit film of 2025. Above all, Mammootty Sir. Had he not said ‘yes,’ such a role or film would never have come to be. To our everything, Mammootty Sir. A thousand thanks to you.”

In recent interviews, Twinkle Surya revealed that Rekhachithram has opened doors for him in other films, where he can now play roles as himself rather than as a body double for a superstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).