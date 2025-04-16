The makers of the horror-comedy The Bhootnii have made an unusual strategic decision - they’ve postponed the film’s release from April 18 to May 1. Why unusual? On its original release date, The Bhootnii was set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, which has far more buzz and the backing of a major production house, Dharma Productions. However, the new date doesn’t seem to do the film any favours either, despite featuring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The Bhootnii Release Postponed: Sanjay Dutt-Mouni Roy's Horror-Comedy To Now Clash With Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' on May 1, 2025.

Yes, May 1 is a public holiday in India (Labour Day), giving the film the benefit of an extended weekend (since the date falls on a Thursday). But The Bhootnii will now have to compete not with just one, but multiple major Indian releases - plus a major Hollywood film!

In this feature, we take a look at all the big Indian movies hitting cinemas on May 1. You decide—which one excites you the most?

1. Raid 2 (Hindi)

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla

A sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, this film brings back Ajay Devgn’s Amay Patnaik, IRS, now up against a formidable new adversary in Riteish Deshmukh’s corrupt minister. ‘Raid 2’ Song ‘Nasha’ Showcases Tamannaah Bhatia’s Dancing Prowess After ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ From ‘Stree 2’, Actress Garners Huge Fan Base.

2. The Bhootnii

Director: Sidhaant Sachdev

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, Nick

Horror-comedies are all the rage in Bollywood, thanks to the blockbuster successes of Munjya, Stree 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Bhootnii aims to ride that wave. Sanjay Dutt, who plays the lead, also serves as one of the producers.

3. Retro (Tamil)

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Prakash Raj

The director of cult favourites like Pizza, Jigarthanda (and its excellent sequel), and Petta teams up with one of Tamil cinema’s most beloved stars. With Kanguva underperforming, Retro might just be Suriya’s big comeback.

4. HIT: The Third Case (Telugu)

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Maganti Srinath

After Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh, Nani steps into this investigative thriller franchise. Touted as not only the most violent entry in the series but also one of the most violent films in Indian cinema, it's generating major buzz. There’s even a rumour that Tamil star Karthi makes a cameo.

5. Tourist Family (Tamil)

Director: Abishan Jeevinth

Cast: M Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu, Mithun Jai Sankar

Set in Sri Lanka, this family drama follows a household struggling to escape financial hardship. The film has already drawn attention for its intriguing trailer and talented cast.

6. Thunderbolts (English)

Director: Jake Schreier

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Marvel fans in India can rejoice - the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) arrives in Indian cinemas a day ahead of its US release.

So which movie are you most excited about? Vote now...

Apart from these movies, the other theatrical releases in India on May 1 (or May 2) also include Lovely (Malayalam), Padakkalam (Malayalam), Asambhav (Marathi), Ata Thambaycha Naay! (Marathi), Gulkand (Marathi), Devi Chowdhurani (Bengali), Shreeman VS Shreemati (Bengali), Shastra (Gujarati), The Legend Of Ochi (English), among others.

