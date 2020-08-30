Malayalam actor Dev Mohan, who recently made his debut with Sufiyum Sujatayum starring Aditi Rao Hydar and Jayasurya in lead roles recently shared a beautiful post as he introduced everyone to his fiance although didn't reveal her identity in the post. The actor had penned a rather emotional message and also shared a gorgeous picture with her on his Instagram account. Dev's post hinted that the couple have now made their relationship official by getting engaged. The actor in his post mentioned how if had not been for COVID-19, the duo would be getting engaged in a ceremony with all their friends and family around. Aditi Rao Hydari on Sufiyum Sujatayum: I Felt a Very Fairytale-Like Quality in the Narrative.

Taking to Instagram, the actor in his beautiful post for his fiance wrote, "You were there by my side, witnessing all the moments, those moments that defined me. So, allow me, allow me to- Remain close by your side; Rejoice in your happiness; Lift your spirits up; Celebrate life together as the tides of time change. In the same post the actor also mentioned about making their relationship official as he said, "While we had hoped to embark on this journey of ours in the presence of all of our dear and loved ones....However, we ardently wish for your blessings and love as we exchange our vows."Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: Aditi Rao Hydari Steals The Show In Naranipuzha Shanavas’ Musical Love Tale (Read Tweets).

Check Out Dev Mohan's Post Here:

The actor received a lot of congratulatory messages from friends and family. The actor's Sufiyum Sajatalam co-star Aditi Rao Hydari too responded to the actor's post as she wrote, "Whoa!!!! Congratulations Dev!!!!!!" On the work front, Sufiyum Sujatayum was the actor's debut film and is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

