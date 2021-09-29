Malayalam actor Jayasurya's 100th film Sunny has been selected at two international film festivals - Calella Film Festival 2021, Spain, and Dhaka International Film Festival. While the Calella Film Festival 2021 will take place from October 1 to October 9, the Dhaka International Film Festival will be held from January 15, 2022 till January 23. 'Sunny' will be the only Indian film to be screened at Calella Film Festival. The movie has also made it to the competition section in both the festivals. Sunny Movie Review: Jayasurya Excels As the Broken Man Caught in the Claustrophobic Solitude of COVID-19 Quarantine (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sharing his excitement on the film's selection, writer and director Ranjith Sankar says: "It's very exciting that our film is being screened at film festivals, especially in a European festival like Calella. When we made 'Sunny', we showed it to a few people in the festival circuit in India and they felt that the film has a universal appeal and suggested we give it a shot. That's how we applied at Calella...The festival has been screening very good films for the past five-six years and it's a very proud moment for Team Sunny that we have got an opportunity to showcase it in front of an international audience." Sunny Teaser: Jayasurya Plays a Lost Musician Seeking Inspiration and Peace to Bounce Back (Watch Video).

He adds: "'Sunny' is also going to be screened at the Dhaka International Film Festival. It has been selected for screening at the Asian Competition section. We are very happy and really looking forward to the experiences." Sunny is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).