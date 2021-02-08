Despite take utmost precautions, adhering to the coronavirus safety guidelines issued by government authorities and medical forces, there many people across the globe who are being tested positive for it. It has been a year since the situation hasn’t returned to normal and hence time and again it has been urged to everyone to wear face masks while stepping out, maintain social distancing, use hand santisers and so on. The celeb who has been tested positive for COVID-19 is Kollywood superstar Suriya. Ram Charan, RRR Actor, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Suriya shared a post on social media with all his fans citing that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He also shared that he has been undergoing treatment for the same and is getting recovered. He has thanked the doctors for all the support during this course and also requested everyone to not take this issue on a light note. He has once again requested everyone to be cautious and adhere to the safety protocols. Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Shooting For 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Suriya On Being Tested Positive For COVID-19

’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 7, 2021

Ever since Suriya has shared about his health condition, his fans have been praying for his speedy recovery. They have been using the hashtag #GetWellSoonSuriyaAnna, wishing the Kollywood superstar good health. Take a look at some of the posts below:

Extremely saddened to hear the news of #Suriya tested COVID positive. We are praying for his strength and speedy recovery. Get well soon @Suriya_offl Annna...❤️😥#GetWellSoonSuriyaAnna pic.twitter.com/TxKJPLZ0Mh — என்றும் தலைவன் சூர்யா வெறியன் 😈🔥 (@itZ_MaArA) February 7, 2021

#GetWellSoonSURIYAanna Our Prayers Wishing You Speedy Recovery @Suriya_offl Anna ❤❤ You Don't Worry Anna ..We Always With You Anna. 🤗 Take Care You're Health 🙏 #Suriya pic.twitter.com/rdJOZPCpA6 — SURIYA FANDOM TELUGU (@SuryaFansAndhra) February 8, 2021

No Need #Suriya40 Updates No Need TITLE Announcements We Need Only You Speedy Recovery Anna ❤ Our Prayers Always With You @Suriya_offl na! ❤#GetWellSoonSURIYAanna #Suriya — SURIYA FANDOM TELUGU (@SuryaFansAndhra) February 8, 2021

Come with a bang.. Come stronger as ever seen... 👑🦁#GetWellSoonSURIYAanna pic.twitter.com/Q2YXAQO9sr — Suriyaism 🙄 (@HarishKanna2002) February 8, 2021

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in the film Soorarai Pottru and it turned out to be a huge hit. His upcoming projects include Navarasa, Vaadivasal and a film with Siva and also with Pandiraj. We wish Suriya a speedy recovery!

