Telugu Actor Narsing Yadav Slips into Coma, Put on Ventilator at a Hyderabad Hospital

Narsing Yadav (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Popular Telugu character actor, Narsing Yadav slipped into a coma due to a prolonged health issue on Thursday, April 9. The actor is currently being treated at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad. Reports suggest that Yadav suddenly fell unconscious at his residence and was rushed to the hospital following this episode. As reported by a popular portal, the actor was also given dialysis early this morning. Currently, the actor is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Telugu Actress Viswa Santhi No More; Actress' Body Found at her Hyderabad Residence.

The Telugu actor is popular for playing comic and villainous roles in films. He has acted in more than 300 movies in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. Some of his popular works include Tagore, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Lakshmi, Mass etc. The actor has been a part of several Ram Gopal Varma films as well. He made his debut as a small character artist.

Speaking to a popular Telugu portal, the actor's wife revealed that Yadav is being treated with Ventilator support and kept under observation for 48 hours. She also denied all rumours stating that the actor fell down and sustained injuries on his head at his residence. Disha Patani Asks Allu Arjun About His Stylish Dance Moves, Telugu Star Reveals the Secret Behind It.

Narsing Yadav has worked in Hindi films such as Daud: Fun on the Run (1997) and Prem Qaidi . He played notable roles in Kshana Kshanam, Gaayam, Mutha Mestri among others. We certainly hope the actor has a speedy recovery soon.