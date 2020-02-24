Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut's New Look as Jayalalithaa Gets Released on the Actress Turned Politician's Birth Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

As Tamil Nadu gears up to celebrate their favourite Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa's 72nd birth anniversary, the makers of her biopic, Thalaivi have released Kangana Ranaut's new look from same. After taking us back in time to witness the late actress' journey on her film sets, Kangana is back to blow our minds with her new look as a young politician. The new look of the Simran actress released by the makers revolves around a young Jayalalithaa when she had just started her political journey.

We must say, the makeup artists and the makers have tried really hard to show the uncanny resemblances between Kangana and the ace politician. The new picture sees the Manikarnika actress decked up in a white saree with her hair tied in a sleek bun and the iconic 'bindi' that was then synonymous with Jayalalithaa. For the ones who have seen the late actress in her younger days would easily spot the similarities between her and Kangana's new still from the biopic.

Speaking about the prosthetics and the efforts taken by Kangana to show the real-life transition in reel-life, director AL Vijay in his conversation with Bombay Times said, "It is a dream project for all of us. Amma is alive in people's hearts. She was a towering personality and we have so much responsibility to deliver authenticity when we make her biopic. A lot of work has gone into the film's pre-production and producer Vishnu has taken efforts to get several Hollywood technicians on board to get Kangana's look right. It takes almost six-and-a-half hours to get the prosthetic makeup on. And Kangana ji has been a thorough professional."

Thalaivi will hit the screens on June 26, 2020, and clash with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh's Bunty Aur Babli 2.