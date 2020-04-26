Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to Release on OTT Platform Only after Its Theatrical Debut (Read Details)

Thalapathy Vijay In Master (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master is one of the most-awaited films of the actor. After seeing the intriguing posters and knowing that Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist, Kollywood lovers have been going gaga about this upcoming film. Master was supposed to be released on April 9, but owing to coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the makers decided to postpone the film. While fans were anxiously waiting to know the next release date, rumours started doing rounds that Master will skip theatrical release and will directly be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. On Master’s Release Date, Makers of Thalapathy Vijay Release a New Poster; Fans Share How They Miss Celebrating #MasterFDFS Due To Coronavirus Lockdown.

So here’s what would be happening. The Twitter page LetsOTT has shared that the makers of Master have confirmed that this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will not skip its theatrical debut. It will release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, only after its theatrical release. The tweet shared read, “Tamil film #Master's team isn't in talks with any OTT platform for a direct release. The film will see an OTT (@PrimeVideoIN) release only after its Theatrical debut. The team has conveyed the same to us.” Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Master to Have a pan-India Release.

Tamil film #Master's team isn't in talks with any OTT platform for a direct release. The film will see an OTT (@PrimeVideoIN) release only after its Theatrical debut. The team has conveyed the same to us. pic.twitter.com/7Tu3tpBsaP — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) April 25, 2020

The theatre owners in Tamil Nadu were irked already after it was confirmed that Jyotika’s upcoming film, Ponmagal Vandhal, will skip theatrical release and will have a direct online release. Now if the same thing would have happened with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, it would have been another major disappointment. Regarding the release date of Master, rumours are rife that the makers are planning to release the film ahead of Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday. However, an official announcement is awaited. Master, produced under the banner of XB Film Creators, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.