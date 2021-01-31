With the new year kicked in and cinemas opening up post the lockdown, many filmmakers have announced their upcoming films. Recently the team of Ravi Teja's film Khiladi and the makers of Pawan's Vakeel Saab also unveiled the release date of their films. Now another film has been announced which stars Vidhu and Sakshi Agarwal. Cricketer Ashwin unveiled the first poster of the film today. R Ashwin Stuns Cricket Fans With Strange Bowling Action During Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Ashwin wrote that he is thrilled to release the first look poster of the upcoming Animal Thriller titled The Night. The poster featured lead stars Vidhu and Sakshi Agarwal in an intense avatar. Ashwin wished the team best of luck for the film and wished for its success at the box office as well.

Talking about the poster, we can see Vidhu and Sakshi pose in a very serious avatar. Sakshi is seen wearing a sleeveless white crop top which is covered in mud. The top is paired with a pair of denim shorts. She has a spade in her hand. As for Vidhu, he is seen wearing a white t-shirt with a pair of denim jeans. He has a camera in his hand. The poster has a tagline that reads, "Stay awake to stay alive", adding to the intrigue as to what the film will be all about.

Thrilled to release the 1st look poster of the upcoming Animal Thriller, #TheNight, starring @itsmevidhu & @ssakshiagarwal. Best wishes to the team for its success. 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/DgvmhObAxT — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 31, 2021

Vidhu thanked Ashwin for launching the poster with a tweet that read, "Thank you so much sir for launching our first look for the movie #TheNight Extremely thrilled and honoured. You have truly given a great kickstart to the project. Wishing u a great year ahead."

Written and directed by Ranga Bhuvaneshwar, the film is backed by D. Gokulakrishnan, Kalasa J. Selvam under the banner of Good Hope Pictures. The film will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film slated for a summer 2021 release.

