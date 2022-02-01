Director Karthik's upcoming film, featuring actors Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya in the lead, has been titled Tiger. Work on the film began with a simple pooja on Tuesday that was attended by the cast and crew of the film unit. Actor Soori Joins Sets of Director Ram’s Next Film Starring Nivin Pauly and Anjali.

Announcing that the film had gone on floors, Open Screen Pictures, the firm producing the film, said: "Vikram Prabhu's next film is titled as Tiger. Shooting in progress." The film will have music by Sam C.S. and will have screenplay and dialogues by director Muthiah. Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor Roped In for Puri Jagannadh’s Next Film Jana Gana Mana – Reports.

Karthik, a former assistant director of Muthaiah, will be making his directorial debut with Tiger. The film will, apart from featuring Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya in the lead, also feature Bigg Boss contestant Daniel Annie Pope in an important role.

