Is there someone special in Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan's life? Well, netizens certainly seem to think so. The rumors mills suggest that Trisha is in a relationship with her Ghilli co-star Thalapathy Vijay. Adding fuel to the rumors, she recently dropped a cryptic post about love on social media. Taking to the stories section of her Instagram account, Trisha penned, “When you are full of love it confuses people who are full of shit.” Before this, wishing Thalapathy on his 51st birthday, the Leo actress treated her Insta users with an unseen image with Thalapathy. The photo featured Trisha sitting beside Thalapathy on a sofa. While he playfully interacted with her pet dog Izzy, Trisha looked at him with a warm look in her eyes. ‘Jana Nayagan’ First Roar: Teaser Offers First Glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film; Check It out (Watch Video)

Trisha Krishnan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post for Thalapathy Vijay – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Trisha wished him on his special day saying, "Happy Birthday, bestest.” Reacting to the post, one of the netizens shared, "How adorable you two cutieeees." Whereas, another one penned, "Some bonds are written in cinema history... and our hearts...Timeless chemistry, forever favourites". While some adored their chemistry, others expressed their displeasure after seeing the two together. "Why would you even post this? So unnecessary! It's been ages since we saw him with his wife Sangeetha and these kind of private meeting photos are so unneeded! Well, can't blame you alone unfortunately!", one of the comments read. Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: From Nayanthara to Atlee, Stars in Tamil Film Industry Shower Birthday Wishes As ‘Jana Nayagan’ Actor Turns 51.

Refreshing your memory, Trisha was left blushing during one of the events of their movie Leo as Thalapathy referred to her as a princess. The Beast actor was heard saying, “I’m sure you all know who I’m talking about. Everyone will show hands like this (normal wave), but she alone will show like that (princess wave). I’m sure you all have noticed it. Yes, it is our princess Kundavai. Best wishes, Trisha.” Work-wise, Trisha is all set to join forces with Suriya yet again in the upcoming drama Karuppu, which is being made under the direction of RJ Balaji.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).