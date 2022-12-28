It has been five years since Baahubali 2 hit the screens and took India by storm but pan-India star Prabhas continues to hold audiences in thrall with his charm and humility.Fans are in for a new year treat as the Baahubali star features in the no-holds-barred chat show, Unstoppable 2 with NBK hosted by the inimitable Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK). Adipurush: Om Raut Announces New Release Date of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon Starrer; Film to Hit Big Screen on June 16, 2023.

Prabhas recently made an appearance on the popular chat show streaming on aha OTT platform. According to sources in the show team, the episode is set to serve a feast of countless memories of Prabhas and his pal, actor Gopichand, as told to NBK. Giving a glimpse of the fun talk in the Baahubali - The Beginning episode of Unstoppable 2 with NBK, the star anchor asks Prabhas about his relationship with Sita, or his leading lady Kriti Sanon, in 'Adi Purush'. In his reply, Prabhas reveals a lot of things which were unheard and unseen by people so far. Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Starrer to Skip January 2023 Makar Sankranti Release – Reports.

With so much juicy conversation flowing on the show, the OTT platform aha has decided to release the 100-minute Baahubali episode in two parts -- The Beginning and Conclusion, streaming on December 30 and January 6, respectively.

