Valimai Update: Did You Know There Are 3 Villains In Thala Ajith Starrer?

Thala Ajith (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With Valimai, it would be Thala Ajith, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor’s second project together. They had earlier teamed up for Nerkonda Paarvai, which was a remake of the Hindi film, Pink. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office, and hence the expectations are sky-high from Valimai. Fans eagerly keep looking out for an update on Valimai, which is touted to be an high-octane action flick. The latest update is not just regarding the film’s schedule, but also about some key roles. Valimai: Actress Stefy Joins Thala Ajith in the H Vinoth Directorial (Watch Video).

As per industry expert Ramesh Bala, there would be three villains in Valimai. However, there have been no confirmations about it from the makers. Earlier there were reports suggesting that Tollywood actors Kartikeya and Navdeep have been roped in to play the negative roles in Valimai, reports IndiaGlitz. The other names of actors that were doing rounds to play the grey shade in Valimai include Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Sudeep. We got to wait and watch which actors have been roped in as the baddie. Thala Ajith Gets Injured While Filming a Stunt Sequence, Twitterati Wish Valimai Actor for a Speedy Recovery.

Update On Valimai

#Valimai Updates: - 3 Villains in the movie.. - 65% shoot complete.. - New Schedule in #Kolkata and #Hyd — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 3, 2020

The other updates shared by the industry expert was regarding the film’s shooting schedule. It is said that 65% of the shooting is completed. The next schedule would be taking place in Kolkata and Hyderabad. Besides this, fans are eagerly waiting for the first look of Thala Ajith in Valimai. Let’s wait and watch when the makers plan to release the first look. Valimai, produced by Boney Kapoor, is slated to release on November 12, 2020.