Veteran Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu’s Song On Coronavirus Goes Viral! (Watch Video)

Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Nedumudi Venu, who works in the Malayalam film industry, is regarded as one of the finest and as one of the greatest actors in Indian Cinema. This veteran actor has acted in more than 500 films. Besides Malayalam, he has appeared in a few Tamil films as well. Nedumudi Venu is a two time National Film Award winning actor. A video of this 71-year-old actor has taken the internet by storm, in which he is seen singing a song on coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan's Coolie Song Perfectly Sums Up the Plight of the Medical Workers Working During Coronavirus Outbreak.

There are many actors (across film industries) who are developing songs on tackling the spread of COVID-19. The song shared by Nedumudi Venu is also on similar lines. The video of Nedumudi Venu singing the song on coronavirus has been uploaded on Kerala Police’s Facebook page. In this video, you’ll not only see the actor singing the song and playing the Chenda (a cylindrical percussion instrument), but it is also gives glimpses of how the doctors and nurses are busy treating the patients. Through this song Nedumudi Venu also emphasises how important it is for everyone to stay united and battle against coronavirus. After Dhinchak Pooja, Bappi Lahiri to Record a Song on Coronavirus.

Watch Nedumudi Venu Singing A Song On Coronavirus

It is indeed important for each and every individual to adhere to the guidelines instructed by the authorities. This song is again a reminder to ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’. On April 14, PM Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown in India has been extended until May 3.