After Dhinchak Pooja, Bappi Lahiri to Record a Song on Coronavirus

Bappi Lahiri, Dhinchak Pooja (Photo Credits: Facebook)

It was a week ago when reports surfaced that production houses rushing to register movie titles on coronavirus. In fact, one of the established production houses also came up with the title, Corona Pyaar Hai. It was obvious that the musicians and singers won’t be far behind in composing songs on this outbreak. Few days ago, internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja released a song on this COVID-19 outbreak that was titled as “Hoga Na Corona”. Netizens were not amazed to listen to the song recorded by Dhinchak Pooja, as many have heard some of her tracks in the past. Well, it is now said that playback singer Bappi Lahiri would also be recording a song on coronavirus. ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’, and Other Bizarre Movie Titles Picked By Production Houses to Cash in on Coronavirus Scare.

In an interview to a leading tabloid, veteran singer Bappi Lahiri has revealed that in the next few days he would be recording a song on coronavirus. He told Mirror that this song would consist of all the advisory issued by the government and health departments in order to combat coronavirus. On how he’ll manage to record this track amid lockdown in the country, he revealed, “I have a fully equipped studio right here in my living room. So, I don’t need to go anywhere.” Bappi Lahiri would be releasing this song on social media once it is recorded. Dhinchak Pooja New Song ‘Hoga Na Corona’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Sparks Crazy Yet Funny Memes and Jokes (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars are making sure to utilise their time by doing some productive activity during this quarantine phase. Reading books, getting involved in household chores, painting, music, exercising, are some of the posts you’ll see of celebs’ activities during this self-isolation period.