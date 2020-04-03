Amitabh Bachchan's Coolie Song Perfectly Sums Up the Plight of the Medical Workers Working During Coronavirus Outbreak

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has affected thousands and thousands of lives of people across the globe. Ever since this outbreak has happened, the doctors, nurses and other medical workers have been working day and night to save lives. Their tireless efforts have saved lives of many and one just cannot thank them enough for the 24x7 service that they are providing. Hindi cinema’s veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan, has shared a post on Twitter, which is a song from his film Coolie that released in 1983. This track perfectly sums up the plight of the medical workers working during the coronavirus outbreak. Karan Johar's Son Yash Thinks Amitabh Bachchan Can Take Away The Coronavirus Pandemic and Their Conversation is Adorable (Watch Video).

The song shared by Amitabh Bachchan from Coolie is titled “Sari Duniya Ka Bojh Hum Uthate Hai” sung by Shabbir Kumar. This song is totally relatable to the current scenario that the medical workers are going through. While tweeting about this song, Big B shared a graphic pic of a doctor, wearing mask, and taking the responsibility of the people on this planet on his/her shoulder. This is indeed so true! Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'The Most Useful Idea’ Given to Him by an Instagram User Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Read Tweet).

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet

T 3491 - " सारी दुनिया का बोझ हम उठाते हैं ..." 🎼 ( my song from film 'Coolie' ) pic.twitter.com/XfeSIYSn3R — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

The Song - “Sari Duniya Ka Bojh Hum Uthate Hai”

If you remember, PM Narendra Modi had requested all citizens of India to observe a self-imposed 14-hour curfew on March 22. Except for the essential services, everyone were needed to take part in the Janta curfew, which took place from 7am to 9pm. At 5pm, all citizens were asked to stand in their doorways or balconies or windows, and clap their hands or ring their bells in order to appreciate the medical workers and all others who are combating to contain the spread of the COVID-19.