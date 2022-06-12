Even as news emerged that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer Vikram had become the highest Tamil grossing film of all time in the UK, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on Sunday honoured Kamal Haasan in the presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the "spectacular success" of the movie. Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Sparks With Thrills and Frills Despite a Lagging Screenplay.

Posting pictures of them together on Twitter, Chiranjeevi tweeted: "Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of 'Vikram' along with my dearest Sallu Bhai. "Director Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More power to you!" Vikram Song Porkanda Singam: This Track From Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s Film Is Soul-Stirring (Watch Lyrical Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

The film, which apart from Kamal Haasan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in the lead, continues to do brisk business at the box office the world over. The film is now in its second week and still going strong, much to the delight of its cast and crew.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2022 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).