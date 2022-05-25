'Porkanda Singam' song from Vikram is out! The number is soul-stirring and heart touching with its beautiful melodious tunes. The number sees Kamal Hassan with a baby. The number is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics are penned by Vishnu Edavan. Vikram Trailer: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s Film Is High on Action With Fiery Fight Scenes! (Watch Video).

Watch The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)