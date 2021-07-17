Kollywood star Vishnu Vishal celebrates his 37th birthday on July 17. After a brief career in cricket, he made his way to showbiz and slowly-steadily started to make his mark. He entered the South film industry in 2009 by starting in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. However, he rose to fame by his portrayal of a cop in the 2018 psychological thriller Ratsasan. Apart from this, Vishnu’s personal life has been a roller coaster of sorts. As it was in 2018 when he divorced his then-wife Rajini Natraj due to some differences. But later on, he found love in Indian badminton star, Jwala Gutta and the two also got married in April 2021. Newlyweds Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Look Every Bit Fashionable at Their Reception (View Pic).

Since then, we see Vishnu happy to the ‘t’ with Jwala. The two look so much into each other that their pictures on social media are enough proof. Their bond, as well as chemistry, is so fabulous that you’ll fall in love with the duo. And so, on Vishal’s birthday, today here’s a toast to his and Jwala’s cutesy moments. Check it out. Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Are Officially Married; Check Out the Newlyweds' First Picture.

Candid At Its Best!

Aww!

Travel Diaries!

Smile Please... Life Is Short!

Made For Each Other!

Bond That's Beyond Words!

Lovely Frame!

Simply Beautiful!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best moments of Vishnu with his wife Jwala from the gram and indeed they are couple goals for sure. Meanwhile, little do fans know that Vishnu’s real name is Vishal Kudawla. Workwise, he will next be seen in a thriller film titled Mohandas. Happy birthday, Vishnu Vishal!

