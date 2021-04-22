The pre-wedding festivities of Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta had begun yesterday (April 21) in Hyderabad with the mehendi ceremony. And now, we've got our hands on the first picture of the newlyweds' from their marriage. Yes, the two are pronounced husband and wife and here's their photo below. The duo looks like a pair made in heaven.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChennaiTimesTOI (@chennaitimestoi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)