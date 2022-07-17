Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had the audience asking for more with her smoking hot 'Oo Antava' number in Pushpa: The Rise, is reported to be returning with another sizzler in Yashoda. According to sources, the makers are filming the song in Hyderabad on lavishly constructed sets. The song is billed as being raunchier than 'Oo Antava' in which Samantha spent much of her time on Allu Arjun's lap. An official announcement is being made soon. Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Character Looks Trapped In This First Glimpse From Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan’s Film (Watch Video).

Unni Mukundan, a young and brilliant Malayalam actor, is also starring in the multilingual Yashoda, a sci-fi thriller being produced by Krishna Prasadsi Valenka's Sridevi Movies banner. Samantha plays the titular character in the film. Yashoda: Hollywood Action Choreographer Yannick Ben Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Action-Thriller.

Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma, all play significant roles in the film. Samantha garnered pan-India acclaim for her outstanding performance in Raj and DK's Hindi OTT series The Family Man 2, led by Manoj Bajpayee. With Yashoda, she is said to be consolidating her fan base.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2022 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).