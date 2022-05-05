Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be seen playing the titular role in Yashoda, helmed by the director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The makers have dropped the first glimpse from the upcoming flick and Samantha’s character seems to be trapped. Dressed in a light coloured outfit, hair braided, she wakes up in a room, with all facilities, and finds herself alone. She later notices a band tied to her hand and then leads to the window where Yashoda spots a dove without having the knowledge where she is. Yashoda: Hollywood Action Choreographer Yannick Ben Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Action-Thriller.

Watch The First Glimpse Of Yashoda Below:

