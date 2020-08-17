New Delhi, August 17: Two months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, the blame game between political bigwigs and police forces has only intensified. His former Pavitra Rishta co-star and friend, Karan Veer Mehra, says all this clamour for justice will not make a difference unless authorities are serious about doing something about it. Sushant's family, friends and fans have demanded a CBI investigation into his death. Karan is simply "hoping and praying all the near and dear ones find a closure".

"I have known him closely and it's difficult to overcome the fact that this has happened. It's a touchy topic. I am trying to avoid talking about it because there's no end to it. I don't think me talking about it, or others talking about it, will make a difference unless and until the authorities do something about it. There is enough voice already. I don't want to add to it and create cacophony," Karan told IANS. Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog Fudge is ALIVE! Here's the Fact Check on Its 'Death' Rumours.

Rather, he wants to remember all the good things about Sushant, who was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. "In the last few years, we were not in touch. He was on work mode, we had moved on in life. I'll remember him as a really cool guy. He helped me out in my lowest phase," said Karan.

Karan Veer has been sharing posts about Sushant on Instagram. Recently he shared some stills where he can be seen with Sushant and the late actor's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, from their "Pavitra Rishta" days.

In shared an emotional post, he had also written: "They say if you remember all the good and happy memories of the person who left, his journey becomes easier and simpler, and if I knew this person half as much as I did, I'd know he never liked it easier and simpler, he never did something he didn't want to do & he never went to some place he didn't want to go to, so where ever he is right now, one thing is for sure he is stronger, happier and definitely 'more' successful."

Karan said Sushant was his best friend, and "like me there are hundreds who would say that coz that's what he made people feel around him , all he expected , wanted and thrived to be was.. 'the best'". From cars to bikes, films to actors, sports, fitness, music, theatre, dance, drinks, the two had a long list of common interests.

"We shared a funny rapport, he was much younger to me, but treated me like the younger one, held my hand and pulled me right out of a s**t hole life, I was at my lowest, (down and out personally and professionally) he would sit with me for hours and plan my next move, next day, next moment," recalled Karan in the post.

"What really really hurts the most is when he needed someone, I couldn't be there, for which I will never be able to forgive myself. I always thought he was someone who takes life very seriously, and when the time came he took it so casually," wrote Karan Veer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).