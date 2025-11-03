Splitsvilla, the popular dating reality show, is all set to return with its 16th season. A few weeks ago, the makers dropped a promo officially announcing the new season. Ever since the confirmation, fans have been speculating about the popular celebrities who might host the show. While the promo confirmed longtime host Sunny Leone’s return, reports suggest that Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra may join the Ragini MMS 2 actress as the co-host. 'MTV Splitsvilla X6': Audition Guidelines for 2025 Season of Sunny Leone’s Dating Reality Show Splitsvilla 16.

Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Silence on Hosting ‘Splitsvilla X6’

Rannvijay Singha, the OG face of MTV, made his return to the fan-favourite task-based show Roadies XX earlier this year. After that, fans were convinced that the reality TV star might also return to Splitsvilla and co-host alongside Sunny Leone. But let us tell you — that’s highly unlikely. Instead, reports of Karan Veer Mehra hosting the show began making rounds on the internet.

The speculations grew so much that the Bigg Boss 18 winner had to address the confusion himself.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Veer Mehra shared a video tagging MTV India and addressing the discussion surrounding his participation in Splitsvilla X6 as the host. He said, “Hello and welcome to MTV Splitsvilla 16! I am Karan Veer Mehra, your new host.” After a short pause, the actor said, “Nahi hoon. How many times do I have to tell you? You have filled my entire comments section with this question. I agree that I am a little close to reality shows, but boss, stay away from the danger of love.”

Karan Veer Mehra Clears the Air on Hosting ‘Splitsvilla X6’ - Watch Video

Karan Veer Mehra not the Karan of MTV Splitsvilla X6 😱 Who is the real Karan🤔#KaranVeerMehra #MTV #Splitsvilla16 pic.twitter.com/96tL1nrzYv — HUNGAMA (@HungamaStudios) November 2, 2025

Who Won MTV ‘Splitsvilla X5’?

MTV Splitsvilla X5came finale took place on August 11, with Akriti Negi and Jashwant Bopanna emerging as the winners. Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav came as the first runner-up, while Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor came third on the popular dating show. Splitsvilla X5 was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani in the latter's debut season. ‘I Was Pinned Against the Wall’: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Fame Actress Kashish Kapoor Accuses Her Cook of Stealing INR 7 Lakh and Assaulting Her – Watch Video.

Watch the Promo of ‘Splitsvilla X6’:

About ‘Splitsvilla X6’

After Karan Veer Mehra’s clarification, netizens are already discussing new names that could possibly host the show. The makers’ silence on Karan Johar, Prince Narula, and Rohit Saraf has only added to the buzz, leaving fans excited and curious. Splitsvilla X6 is gearing up to deliver a season full of surprises, romance, and unexpected twists. The dating show is expected to premiere in December 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Karn Veer Mehra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).