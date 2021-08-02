After the impressive success in May in Dubai, the I Success Awards Gala shone in the Film City. The winners of the second international edition of Success Awards gala were announced at a glamorous event at Villa Forbes on Friday where successful people from all around the world had the chance to exchange experiences in an exclusive networking setting.

The event was hosted by Susan Beischel, CEO of Skin Worldwide and Actor Vincent De Paul. It was held in partnership with Forbes France, SuperFilm Studios, and Fashion TV Global. The event was produced by Eduard Irimia, international producer, CEO of SuperFilm Studios and president of the I Success jury, who also received the Black Diamond Fashion TV award as the event was named the most successful one by The Fashion TV!

The event that took place on July 9 gave the chance to the founders of the I Success brand to reward businessmen from various countries such as UAE, Russia, France, England, Germany, Italy Spain, Sweden and Romania for their merits, entrepreneurs who brought business innovation, international stars who have earned the role of leaders of whole generations, influencers pursued by millions of admirers and world-class artists.

"After 9 years of events in Romania, this year we have expanded internationally with the stated goal of making this gala a global benchmark event. We want and, here, we manage to promote successful people from all over the world for the innovation brought in business and to offer them unique experiences in an exclusive networking framework", said Oana Irimia and Flavia Covaciu, the founders of the I Success brand.

The aim of these two entrepreneurs was to to promote and reward business excellence and bring to the fore people from all continents who excel in their fields of activity by becoming true leaders and sources of inspiration for those around them. After promoting outstanding personalities from Romania at the gala, for more than eight years, the event has expanded internationally, giving successful people around the world the chance to become known worldwide.The global leap of the I Success Awards Gala is just beginning. What the founders aim to do is to bring the success stories of those who excel in business around the world and will create an experience from each event. The upcoming editions of the I Success Awards will be hosted by Dubai, London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Moscow and Tokyo.

The event, held during the Cannes Film Festival, was ennobled by the presence of several international celebrities, influencers and important businessmen including the founder of Fashion TV Global, Michel Adam, Nir Gess, Andrei Ureche, Igor Botnari, Cristian Voiades , fashion designer Cătălin Botezatu, the famous Hofit Golan, Alina Ceuşan and Carmen Grebenişan. The gala was presented by Vincent De Paul and Susan Beischel while it also did not lack spectacular artistic moments, the atmosphere being maintained by Chico Bouchikchi, the founder of the band Gipsy Kings, together with his band, "Chico and The Gypsies''. Along with international artists, Ciska, the Romanian artist performed, maintaining the atmosphere and conducted the red carpet interviews for I Success TV.

Last but definitely not least, during the Cannes Gala, designer Cătălin Botezatu impressed all with a fashion presentation of the Animal Instinct collection, inspired by the naturalness and freedom of wild animals.

WINNERS OF THE I SUCCESS AWARDS – CANNES EDITION, JULY 9, 2021

Francesco Maio: Member of the I Success international committee.

Nir Gess and Eisenhower Mkaka:,,Best Humanitarian Campaign” - Beth Israel

Gianluca Mech: ,,Ingenious Leader”

Ovidiu Toma:,,The Most Visionary Entrepreneur” – CryptoData

Zazoon: ,,The Most Innovative Governance, Risk and Compliance software in 2021”

Michel Adam : ,,Best Inspirational Leader” – Fashion TV Global

Igor Botnari:,,Best Trading Platform” – ProfixOne Capital

Andrei Ureche: ,,Best NFT in Social Media” – TOKHIT

Rochester Insurance: ,,Best Reinsurance Company”

Cristian Voaideș: ,,Best Investment Fund” – Welthee

Elena Vlădescu: ,,Best Finance Adviser”

Cătălin Botezatu: ,,The Most Inspirational Personality in Fashion Industry”

Hofit Golan: ,,Most Inspiring Influencer 2021”

Traser Gold: ,,Best Jewelry Masterpiece”

Nordis Travel:,, Best Luxury Travel Agency”

Carmen Barcan: ,,Best Slimming & Beauty Concept”

Clara Rotescu: ,,Excellence in Fashion”

Sonia Burtic :,,Best nutritionist” – Son Slim

Superica Capital:,,New Venture Capitalist of the Year”

Chico Bouchikchi: ,,Lifetime Achievement”

Cesur Durak:,,Best Detox Specialist & Medical Tourism Consultant”

ReVolt: ,,The Most Environmentally – Friendly Supplier of Recycled Car Batteries

Ioana Călin: ,,Best Bridal Brand” – L’Atelier Ioana Călin

Ioana Cristescu:,,Excellence in Management & Training” – Ioana Cristescu Nail Shop & Academy

Cyril Benzaquen:,,Leadership in Sport”

La French Vodka: ,,The Fastest Growing Brand”

Alina Ceușan:,,Best Lifestyle Influencer”

Carmen Grebenișan: ,,Best Digital Content Creator”

Esther Abrami:,,Best Influential Star”

Laurence Jenkell: ,,Best Artist Masterpiece”

Alina Roxana: ,,Best Lifestyle TV Host”

Mădălina Brîndușescu : Excellence in beauty” – Beauty Art Aesthetics

Ionuț Costache: ,,Best Start-up Company” – A&R Euro Top Invest

Till Kretzschmar: ,,Best Medical Supplier” - NanoRepro AG

The Lady of Heaven : Best Visual Effects”

THE NEXT INTERNATIONAL EDITION OF I SUCCESS AWARDS WILL TAKE PLACE THIS AUTUMN AT BURJ AL-ARAB DUBAI.