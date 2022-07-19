Shamshera and Paws of Fury The Legend of Hank are two big releases of the week as they head for theatrical release on July 22. Apart from these, Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju and Naga Chaitanya's Thank You are the interesting south releases to catch cup with Nivin Pauly's Mahaveeryar. Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera is a period drama that has garnered mixed reviews going by the film's teaser trailer. Interestingly, the Bombay Velvet star will be seen playing a double role on screen. On the other hand, the Hollywood outing Paws of Fury The Legend of Hank is an animated movie is an entertaining martial arts comedy movie to catch up. Adipurush: Fans Demand First Look Of Prabhas’ Film After Om Raut Shares Update On Its Theatrical Release In IMAX And 3D

The animated flick follows the story of a down-on-his-luck dog who wants to become a samurai to protect himself from bullies. The main characters are voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, (George Takei), Mel Brooks and Michael Cera among others. Theatrical Releases Of The Week: Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu, Rajkummar Rao’s Hit The First Case & More.

Check Out the Complete List of Films Releasing This Week:

21 July 2022

Mahaveeryar (2022)

22 July 2022

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

Shamshera (2022)

Malayankunju (2022)

Raado (2022)

Thank You (2022)

Maha (2022)

Kuri (2022)

Padma Shri Kaur Singh (2022)

So which film are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming theatrical releases of the week!

