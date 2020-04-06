After Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh Now Wants to Be a Part of These Two TRP Winning Shows on TV (Deets Inside)

Arti Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arti Singh entered the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 as comedian-cum-actor, Krushna Abhishek's sister, but came out of the house as a strong-headed personality. Tagged as an 'independent player' of the season, Arti's fan following has double up after her stint on the reality series. She proved what a smart player is by making her place in the top 5 of BB 13. Recently, the TV actress celebrated her birthday on April 5, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic and in a chat with ETimes, she expressed to be part of a supernatural and a comedy show. And well, the two shows are Naagin 4 and The Kapil Sharma show. Karan Singh Grover’s Adorable Instagram Post Wishing Birthday Girl Arti Singh Is Hard to Miss!

Singh who showed her comic side on Bigg Boss in a stand-up comedy task said that she wants Kapil Sharma to take her on his show. "I want to do a dance reality show. Also, if Kapil Sharma takes me in his show, maza ajayega. It is one of the biggest comedy show, so why not. Comedy runs in my family, so, I will do a comedy show if it is good. Krushna is fab as Sapna. I am so proud of him. I have seen him perform live and when he enters the stage, everyone from audience to the celebrities get excited to see his act," Arti said. Coronavirus Outbreak: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arti Singh Postpones Her Pre-Birthday Maldives Vacation.

When quizzed if offered Naagin 4, will she do it? To which she replied, "I don’t mind if a show like Naagin is offered. It is big and if it is doing good to your career then why not. I can’t expect that a show like Waaris will happen to me everytime." Well, we hope Kapil Sharma and Ekta Kapoor are listening to what Arti is saying. Also, imagine if Singh makes it to Naagin 4, it will be really fun to see her and Rashami Desai on the same show. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the Telly world!