Aashay Mishra and Shivika Pathak have been roped in to play the characters Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane in the upcoming show Agnisakshi ... Ek Samjhauta. The story revolves around Satvik and Jeevika and what happens when a man divorces his wife almost immediately after their wedding.

Shubh Laabh actor Aashay, talking about his role, says he is playing a family person, who is a businessman by profession. He says: "I am essaying the character Satvik Bhosle who has a prismatic personality, a wizard in the line of business, and an absolute family man. I am looking forward to this new journey and hope the viewers embrace me in this role."

On the other hand, Shivika, who is making her TV debut with the show, says she always believes that whatever is written in destiny happens and this is the reason that she got this opportunity. "I am a strong believer in destiny, and that being the core aspect of my debut show makes me feel blessed. Essaying the role of Jeevika is a dream debut for me."

About her role, she adds that her on-screen personality is full of fun and life. She always knows how to be happy. "She is chirpy, full of life, and has faith in the old-fashioned notions of love. The show has an intriguing storyline and I'm confident the viewers will be hooked," the actress adds. Agnisakshi ... Ek Samjhauta will be airing soon on Colors.

