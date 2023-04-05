Film and TV actress Jaswir Kaur has been roped in to play the role of lead character Ali's (Abhishek Nigam) mother, Roshani in the show Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2. Talking about her role, Jaswir said: "Roshani is a character with a lot to offer. Her nobility, kindness and endless displays of courage make her a force to be reckoned with. She is a strong woman and an extremely loving mother." Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha S2: Arav Chowdharry to Play an Antagonist in the Drama Series.

Jaswir has acted in several movies like Soldier, Taal, Mohabbatein, Yaadein, among others. She was also part of TV shows such as CID, Hitler Didi, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Gangaa, Waaris, Gud Se Meetha Ishq, Anupamaa, and many more. Alibaba-Ek Andaaz Andekha 2: Abhishek Nigam Gives New Twist to His Character in the Second Season of Sony SAB's Show!.

She further spoke about playing a mother in her new show and said: "To play a character of such prowess is a dream come true. I am looking forward to being part of the show and also admire the content of it." Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 airs on Sony SAB.

