The actor has been part of several hit projects including Dhoom, Housefull 3, and was also seen in TV shows such as Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Mahabharat, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Sasural Simar Ka 2, and many more. The 57-year-old actor talked about joining the show, working with Sayantani Ghosh, who is playing SimSim, his lover and shared that he wants to give his best for this role. Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2: Sayantani Ghosh Reveals an Upcoming Twist in the Sony SAB Show.

"I'm also looking forward to working with Sayantani and we've already interacted with each other on the sets. My aim is to deliver an unforgettable performance that will leave an indelible impression on the audience," he shared. Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 airs on Sony SAB.