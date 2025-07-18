Bengali actor Saheb Bhattacharya (or Saheb Bhattacharjee) has found himself at the centre of intense online chatter, as search terms like “Saheb Bhattacharya viral video Twitter”, “Saheb Bhattacharya video clip”, and “Saheb Bhattacharya video Telegram” flood social media. The buzz stems from a supposed leaked video, now widely referred to as the “Saheb Bhattacharya link viral”, which has sparked speculation about his personal life, particularly his rumoured girlfriend and on-screen Bengali serial Kothha co-star, Susmita Dey. While many fans are eager to know the truth behind the trending clip, others are just as curious about Saheb’s background, including his roots as the son of legendary footballer Subrata Bhattacharya. Saheb Bhattacharya’s sister is married to Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. From his early acting roles to the spotlight on his alleged relationship, here’s everything to know about the Kothha star who’s suddenly making headlines for more than just his acting chops. Saheb Bhattacharya Viral Video: Who Is Saheb Bhattacharjee? Alleged Leaked Clip or Phishing Scam? Here’s Why You Should Avoid Clicking Unverified Links.

1. Who Is Saheb Bhattacharya?

Born on 17 November 1985 in Kolkata, he broke in with Lathi (1996) and later earned acclaim playing Topshe in the Feluda films (like Gorosthane Sabdhan and Double Feluda).

2. Legacy: Famous Father, Football Icon

He is the son of Subrata Bhattacharya, a legendary Mohun Bagan footballer.

3. Sunil Chhetri Is Saheb Bhattacharya's Brother-in-Law

His sister Sonam is married to Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri.

4. Bollywood to Bengali TV

Saheb’s career spans film and television. He starred in notable Bengali and Hindi films, including Chittagong (2012) and Royal Bengal Rahasya (2011), and appeared in several TV shows before Kothha.

5. Rising to Fame Again With “Kothha”

Saheb currently plays Agnibha “Agni” Guha on the hit Star Jalsha serial Kothha, starring opposite Sushmita Dey. Their on-screen chemistry has quickly become a major talking point.

6. Rumoured Romance Off-Screen

There’s buzz around Saheb and Sushmita Dey dating off-screen, especially after his former partner Anirban Roy confirmed their breakup and Saheb was frequently seen with. Both maintain their professional camaraderie.

7. Viral Romantic Reel Sparks the Buzz

A clip featuring a tender on-screen moment between Saheb and Sushmita from their show, Kothha, recently went viral on Instagram, reigniting fan interest and prompting speculation about their off-screen relationship.

8. Private Clip Scandal (Fake or Scam?)

Meanwhile, rumours of an intimate private video of Saheb leaked online have circulated widely. However, it is more likely fake, potentially a phishing or clickbait scheme.

9. Deepfake Alert or Real?

Some videos being passed off as intimate clips might actually be deepfake or AI-generated. Reputable sources caution viewers to treat such content with scepticism.

10. Championing Digital Safety

The controversy highlights a growing concern: fake celebrity content and phishing. Experts advise users to avoid clicking suspicious links to protect their privacy and cyber safety.

Saheb Bhattacharya is trending for all the wrong reasons, fueled by viral rumours and dubious clippings. However, the core of the buzz is his on-screen role in Kothha and rising chemistry with Sushmita. Most importantly, there's no confirmed leak, so stay alert and cautious when you encounter any sensational content.

