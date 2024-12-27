Culpa Tuya or Your Fault is the sequel of the 2023 Spanish hit film Culpa Mia or My Fault garnered Prime Video massive success. And as the movie premiers on December 27, 2024, the makers would hope to repeat the past success. One of the biggest reasons behind the franchise’s global success was the sizzling pairing of two young actors - Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara. Their portrayal of step-siblings and star-crossed lovers Noah and Nick in the erotic teen romance drama based on Mercedes Ron’s Wattpad story appealed to millions of young fans worldwide. Nicole and Gabriel's effortless chemistry, both on and off the screen, struck a chord with the audience. However, in the past year, the relationship between the duo seemed to have changed drastically. So, what really happened between Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara? What is Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara issue? More importantly, are Culpa Tuya co-stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara still friends in real life? Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara 'Fight' Controversy Explained: Did Noah and Nick of 'Culpa Mia' Fame Ignore Each Other During 'Culpa Tuya' Movie Premiere? Videos Go Viral.

Are Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Still Friends?

During the recently held world fan premiere of Culpa Tuya, fans noticed Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara maintaining a good distance from each other. Prior to this event, fans of Noah and Nick had commented about the growing distance between them, however, it was too evident to be ignored by the online community. During the entire premiere night, the 22-year-old Spanish actress ignored her co-star, and at one point, Nicole walked off the stage when asked to pose for a picture just with Gabriel. Later a video from the same event surfaced, and it “kind” of confirmed fans’ worst fears - their friendship has changed into a working relationship! In this video, on being asked if she is still friends with Gabriel, Nicole said, “I can say that we have a very long working relationship, I have known him since I was 16, so very small, so yeah I have a great working relationship [sic].” Gabriel, when asked the same question, said, “Yes of course, of course, here she is (pointing to show where Nicole is standing). We're working now but in out of the sense we're friends [sic].” Nicole Wallace on Intimate Scenes With Gabriel Guevara, Says There Are a Lot of 'Such Scenes' in 'Culpa Tuya' (Watch Video).

Are Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Still Friends? (Watch Video)

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara's Friendship in 2023 vs 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lov🫶mix (@editslmix)

But What Happened Between Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara?

Fan groups and the comments section are buzzing with allegations levelled against the 23-year-old Spanish-French actor Gabriel Guevara for being mean towards Nicole. They claim Gabriel had allegedly liked several posts that were insulting towards the young actress. He had also allegedly made crude remarks about Nicole for not being “seductive enough” to carry out the intimate scenes in the movie and also made fun of their kissing scenes. There are many more comments claiming Gabriel Guevara unfollowing Nicole on Instagram and also deleted her photos from his account. Now, these remain unconfirmed allegations against the actor; however, seeing Nicole’s changed demeanour towards Gabriel makes everyone wonder about the reason why once-best-friends share such a cold relationship in present times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).