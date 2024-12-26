Spanish actress Nicole Wallace opened up about filming intimate scenes in her upcoming Spanish film, Culpa Tuya (English: Your Fault). The 22-year-old shot to fame with the portrayal of a young fiesty lover, Noah, in the 2023 film Culpa Mia (English: My Fault). The film is based on Argentine-born Spanish author Mercedes Ron’s Wattpad trilogy, Culpables Saga, which narrates the journey of Noah’s passionate love story with her good-looking ‘bad boy’ step-brother, Nick, portrayed by 23-year-old Spanish-French actor Gabriel Guevara. Culpa Mia or My Fault became a huge hit courtesy of Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s sizzling chemistry. Fan edits of their kissing scenes and other romantic moments were widely shared by the fans of Noah and Nick online. As the second installment of the franchise is all set to release on December 27, Nicole Wallace opens up about filming intimate scenes with co-star Gabriel Guevara for the ‘second time’ and also confirms Culpa Tuya has more ‘such scenes’ than the first film! Amid Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Fight Rumours, Kissing Photos of Gabriel Guevara and His Girlfriend María De Nati Go Viral on Instagram.

Nicole Wallace on Intimate Scenes With Gabriel Guevara in ‘Culpa Tuya’

Nicole has been busy promoting Culpa Tuya, and in a sit-down interview, the young star spoke about filming intimate scenes in the sequel and how familiarity with her co-star, Gabriel Guevara, shaped the dynamic in the forthcoming film. Nicole Wallace says, “I think every time you work with someone, a second time around, it's obviously easier, just because you know the person much more and you know how they work and you know what they don't like and you know what they do like and what they feel comfortable with and what they don't. At the same time, it was different because the first film (Culpa Mia or My Fault) there was much more of like scenes of like tension and the pre-kissing and the whole like, sexual tension. And there wasn't as many, just like intimiate actual scenes. This time there was a lot. And, and it was interesting to like find how they were going to be different each one, because you don't always have the same encounters [sic].”

Watch Video of Nicole Wallace Talking About Intimate Scenes:

This short interview clip of Nicole talking about intimate scenes with Gabriel comes at a time when the internet is buzzing with fall-out rumours between the co-stars. And the Spanish actress’ professional take on the topic is indeed grabbing eyeballs, here’s why!

What Happened Between Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara?

Nothing seemed hunky-dory between once thick-as-thieves friends Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara as they made an appearance at the world premiere of Culpa Tuya. Nicole avoided and ignored her co-star and, at one point, appeared to walk off the stage when asked to pose for a photo with Gabriel. The sudden shift in attitude is believed to be because of Gabriel Guevara’s alleged comments about the actress to Spanish media. Allegedly, Gabriel had commented about Nicole Wallace not being seductive enough to carry out intimate scenes, which many saw as body-shaming remarks. According to fans, the actor made mocking comments about their kissing scenes in Culpa Mia! Not only that, Gabriel Guevara also unfollowed Nicole and also said to have deleted their photos from his Instagram account. Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara 'Fight' Controversy Explained: Did Noah and Nick of 'Culpa Mia' Fame Ignore Each Other During 'Culpa Tuya' Movie Premiere? Videos Go Viral.

Culpa Tuya - Official Trailer (Watch Video)

Many fans believe the actor behaved in this manner after getting into a serious relationship with his girlfriend. Though all of this remains wild conspiracy theories. However, going by how coldly Gabriel and Nicole behaved on the event night, it will be interesting to see how they fare in their coming movie. As for the Noah and Nick fans, they might want to stop shipping the two actors in real life and let them be just fine being in a ‘great working relationship’, as commented by Nicole Wallace!

