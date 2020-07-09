Actress Anita Hassanandani continues to add all the more glam to Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise. The actress was first cast as the antagonist Vishakha in Naagin 3 alongside Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti. She was once again brought back with Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria for Naagin 4. However, when asked about her involvement in Naagin 5, the actress revealed that she would love to, but also feels that her character has done everything that there was to do on the show. Naagin 4: Safety Comes First for Anita Hassanandani As She Shares Pictures of Herself Wearing Mask from the Sets!.

"I'm fortunate to have been a part of two seasons and would love to be in the next one, too. But I think my character has exhausted her run. I am content with my two seconds of fame," Anita was quoted as saying in Mumbai Mirror. Anita Hassanandani Birthday Special: From Stunning Sheer Sarees to All Things Bling, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Beauty Owns The 9 Yards Like Nobody Else (View Pics).

The actress has also started shooting for her portions in Naagin 4, before the show ends and makes way for Naagin 5. For those who are unaware, Ekta Kapoor announced that Naagin 4 would soon end its storyline with a logical conclusion and Naagin 5 would also immediately begin. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

"My husband was really scared sending me back to work. But once I was back, I felt safe with all the precautions being taken. On Ekta’s (Kapoor) set, the actor’s well-being is always top priority," revealed Anita. She also revealed that despite lots of precautions being made on the sets, she has been taking care of her own as well, just to be cautious. "Everyone’s safety is more important right now than how the show looks," concluded Anita and we agree, a 100%

