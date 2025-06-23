Mumbai, June 23: Producer Rajan Shahi has issued an official statement following a fire incident on the sets of his popular television show “Anupamaa.” The fire, which broke out during the shoot, was swiftly brought under control, and Shahi confirmed that all cast and crew members are safe. In his statement, he stated, “This is to inform everyone about an unfortunate incident that took place early this morning on the sets of Anupamaa.

A fire broke out, but by God’s grace, there were no casualties. There was no shoot on Sunday, and today’s call time was scheduled later in the day. At the time of the incident, no unit members were present on set—only the security personnel and set staff were there, who are all safe. No animals were harmed, and proper care was taken for their safety.” Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on ‘Anupamaa’ TV Show Set in Film City Complex in Goregaon; No Casualty Reported (Watch Videos).

“The fire department and all concerned authorities are currently investigating the reason, especially since there was no shooting on the set and the main power lights were turned off. The exact cause of the fire is still being determined.”

The statement further read, “It has also come to our notice that some gossip mongers are attempting to spread false news and misleading information. We sincerely request everyone not to believe in any rumours or unverified stories that may be circulating. Please wait for official and confirmed updates from our side.” ‘Anupamaa’: Massive Fire Breaks Out on the Sets of Rupali Ganguly’s Hit Show in Mumbai; AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation.

“In this challenging time, Teams of Shahi Production, Directors Kut Production, and the entire cast and crew of Anupamaa stand together in unity. We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the senior associations, industry peers, and well-wishers who have reached out to show their support and concern. Your faith and encouragement mean a lot to us. We are also deeply thankful to Star Plus for standing by us, and most importantly, to the Almighty for keeping everyone safe. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” added the production house.

For the unversed, a fire broke out early this morning on the set of ‘Anupamaa’ serial at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) addressed the incident on their official X handle, calling for a high-level investigation into the cause of the blaze. According to their statement, the fire caused extensive damage and completely gutted the set.

The incident reportedly occurred just two hours before filming was scheduled to begin at 7 AM. Preparations for the day’s shoot were already in progress, and several crew members and workers were reportedly present when the fire started.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).