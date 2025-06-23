A massive fire broke out on the set of Rupali Ganguly's hit show Anupamaa in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, on Monday (June 23) morning. The incident, which occurred around 5 AM, completely destroyed the set just two hours before the commencement of the day's shoot. Visuals from the scene have surfaced on social media, showing the scale of the incident. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. According to reports, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames, and the cooling-off process is still ongoing. ‘The India House’: Water Tank Burst on Sets of Ram Charan and Nikhil Siddhartha’s Telugu Film Causes Flooding; Several Crew Members Injured (Watch Video).

AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation in ‘Anupamaa’ Set Fire Incident

Soon after the news of the unfortunate incident on the sets of Anupamaa broke out, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a statement highlighting the pattern of frequent fire incidents in Mumbai's film studios, exposing the negligence of production houses and television channels. In this case, the nearby sets barely escaped the raging flame, which could have led to a much larger tragedy.

AICWA Shares Shocking Video From ‘Anupamaa’ Set Fire, Demands Thorough Investigation

In their note, the AICWA demanded the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of Film City and the Labour Commissioner of Mumbai. The association held both of them responsible for failing to maintain safety protocols. They requested the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to order a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident. They also requested an investigation into whether the fire was set deliberately by the production house or the channel to illegitimately claim the insurance. Father’s Day 2025: ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Rupali Ganguly Says ‘I’ll Always Be Your Little Girl’ as She Wishes Her Dad.

Producer Rajan Shahi may soon release an official statement regarding the incident. Rupali Ganguly is yet to respond to the unfortunate development.

