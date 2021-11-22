Netflix unveiled the action-packed thriller of the upcoming series Aranyak. The thrilling web show stars Raveena Tandon, Ashutosh Rana and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in lead roles. Created by Rohan Sippy, the synopsis of the Netflix's show reads, "Political ploys, personal agendas and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder." The series will drop on Netflix on December 10.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

