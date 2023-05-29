Actor and show host Arjun Bijlani was seen seeking the blessings of Bappa at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Sunday as he prepares to play the male lead in the new Zee TV show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti. Arjun has previously been seen in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Arjun Bijlani: I Want To Keep Trying New Things, Stay Ahead of Time and Entertain My Audiences.

Arjun Bijlani and the show's producer, Prateek Sharma of Studio LSD, visited the temple. During an interaction with the media, Arjun said: "It is a ritual for me. Each time I start something new, I seek Bappa's blessings. And this time, my lucky charm (son) is with me." Later, Bijlani took to his social media profile and confirmed the show. He wrote, "Hey friends! Just wanted to update you all that I visited the Siddhivinayak temple yesterday to seek blessings for my new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, which begins shooting tomorrow in the holy city of Banaras!" Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya to Star in Karan Johar's Upcoming Film Read @ANI Story | - Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

View Arjun Bijlani's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani 🧿 (@arjunbijlani)

He concluded by saying: "As always, I need your love and blessings to make this project a success, so please keep me in your prayers! Thank you all for your support." Bijlani has been busy with hosting gigs on TV. His last full-fledged fiction show was Colors TV's Ishq Mein Marjawan in 2019.

