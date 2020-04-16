Asha Negi Reveals that Karan Wahi Has Donated His Entire Current Savings to Help Aid in COVID-19 Crisis (View Post)

Asha Negi with Karan Wahi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Karan Wahi has joined the long list of Bollywood and television actors who have done their bit to help the Government of India battle the Coronavirus Pandemic. While the other stars revealed their contributions in an attempt to urge their respective fans and followers to follow suit and donate to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister set-up government funds, Karan Wahi quietly made his contribution and stepped aside. Karan not only made his donation, but also kept mum about the details. COVID-19 Outbreak: Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund For The '#FightAgainstCorona' Cause (View Tweet).

However, his good friend Asha Negi was the one who revealed that Karan had contributed his 'entire current earnings' towards the fight against Coronavirus. In her Instagram story, Asha re-shared their common friend's post who revealed that he was going public with Karan's good deed because the actor wouldn't do so ever. Pavitra Rishta Actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Part Ways After Dating for 6 Years.

So far, Akshay Kumar, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Kapil Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Dhawan among other well-known actors have contributed various was amongst the first television actor to step up and contribute to the government funds set up for COVID-19 relief. And its not just actors who came forward with monetary help. Right from various banks' employees collectively contributing monetary support to the BSF pledging their one day's salaries, the nation has indeed has, indeed, come together to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. And for all those who we know contribute to all such people like Karan Wahi, who haven't come forward despite donating funds, a huge applause!