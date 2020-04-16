Pavitra Rishta Actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Part Ways After Dating for 6 Years

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, lovingly called AshVik by their fans have parted ways. Yes, its the second splitsville in tinsel town after news of actors Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's relationship going through a tough phase. And if reports are to be believed, while Karan and Anusha are going through a rough patch, Asha and Rithvik has apparently split after dating each other for 6 years. Bigg Boss 12: Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bannerjee, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi Reject Salman Khan’s Show?.

As per a report in TOI, a source close to the pair told the daily, 'the couple, who were once head-over-heels in love with each other had been facing trouble in their relationship. Things are not going good between the two and they have decided to part ways. It's been more than a month and all their close friends are aware of it. Rithvik apparently was living with Asha Negi and he has moved out of the house.' Pavitra Rishta Fame Asha Negi to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Basu’s Next Film!.

Rithvik and Asha first met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta, where they played Arjun Kirloskar and Purvi Deshmukh. Reel life love story turned real-life for the pair who very reluctantly went on to admit that they were in a relationship with each other. Soon after, they took part in 2014 on Nach Baliye 6 and also went on to win the trophy.

Back in 2019, there were random reports of how the pair was finally settling down by tying the knot. However, both Rithvik and Asha had refuted these rumours.